Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

WCP opened at C$10.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.88. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1300493 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

