Wells Fargo & Company Trims BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price to $90.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.57.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after buying an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.