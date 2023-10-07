WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 9,385 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

