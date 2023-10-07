WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $122.48 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $116.05 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

