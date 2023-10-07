WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.03.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $105.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

