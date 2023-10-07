WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.96 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

