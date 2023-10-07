Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $232.08 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

