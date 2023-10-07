Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

