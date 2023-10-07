Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,914,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $556,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Members Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV opened at $136.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.