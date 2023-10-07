United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.17

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $39.94. United States Cellular shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 234,052 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in United States Cellular by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 380,868 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in United States Cellular by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Cellular by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after buying an additional 175,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile



United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Articles

