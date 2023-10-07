United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $154.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

