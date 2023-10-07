United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UG

United-Guardian Price Performance

NASDAQ:UG opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.