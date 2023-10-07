United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $493.26 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

