United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

