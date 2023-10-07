Uniswap Trading Down 1.6% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $49.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00015626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00235722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00013787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003600 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.38778573 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 817 active market(s) with $51,165,232.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

