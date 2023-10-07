U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after buying an additional 3,909,037 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of USB opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

