Truist Financial Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $25.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

