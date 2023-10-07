Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Shares Down 1.6%

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 175,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 225,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Trio Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

