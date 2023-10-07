The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $2,862,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $53.14 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

