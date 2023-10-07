The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KO opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

