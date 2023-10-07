Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 10.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.1% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 15.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

