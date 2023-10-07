Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 171.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 9.2 %

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 250.87% and a negative return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sutro Biopharma

In other news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $72,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

