Susquehanna Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $450.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast restated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $408.50.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $403.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Saia has a 12 month low of $180.17 and a 12 month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Saia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

