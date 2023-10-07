SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.57. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.15%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
