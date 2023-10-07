SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.57. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

