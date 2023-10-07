Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

