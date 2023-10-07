Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.3% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 21.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NIKE by 334.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,801,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $198,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 146.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NKE opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

