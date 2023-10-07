Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

