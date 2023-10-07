Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 5,743 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

