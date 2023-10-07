Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 1,613 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $154.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

