StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $40.00 to $45.33 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $136,127.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.