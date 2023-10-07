StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

