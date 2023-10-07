StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.10. Renasant has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 79.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $19,074,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 279,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

