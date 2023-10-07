StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.50. Platinum Group Metals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Platinum Group Metals
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
