StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $145.26 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

