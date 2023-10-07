StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENLC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,921.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,201,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 1,227,110 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

