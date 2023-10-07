StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CL King began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENS opened at $94.01 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

