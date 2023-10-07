StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

ESRT stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

