StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Stories

