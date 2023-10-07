StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CFRX stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
