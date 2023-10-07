StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.28.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
