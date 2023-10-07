StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Industries Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

