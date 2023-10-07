StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
