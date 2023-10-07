Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SCM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCM

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.