State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

