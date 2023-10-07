State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 11,369 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

