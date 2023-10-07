Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

