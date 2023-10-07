SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

