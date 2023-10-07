Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

