SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.15 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

