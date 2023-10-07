Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

SAND opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

