Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $97.96 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

