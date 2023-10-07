Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

